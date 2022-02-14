Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Columbia Asset Management’s Largest Position

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.