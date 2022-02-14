Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

