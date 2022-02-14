Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.700-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 157,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

