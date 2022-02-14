Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 248,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 423.0% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 46,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 29,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

