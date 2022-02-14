Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. 163,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

