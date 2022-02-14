Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.
Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. 163,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
