Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $48,497.66 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $48,497.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE APR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 294,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

