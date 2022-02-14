Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells $48,386.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $48,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. 294,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get Apria alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.