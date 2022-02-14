APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Volume of $67,026.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $67,026.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

