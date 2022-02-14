Arbidex (ABX) Reaches One Day Volume of $81,501.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $73,036.56 and $81,501.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00105515 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.