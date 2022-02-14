Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Down 10.4%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 229,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

