Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 3,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 517,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

