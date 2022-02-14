ArdCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.62 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $61,211.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00105314 BTC.

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

