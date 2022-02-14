Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 4.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

