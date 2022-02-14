Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

