Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.