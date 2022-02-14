Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.54

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 29507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

