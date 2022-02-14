Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $5,134,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,299. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after buying an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,529,000 after buying an additional 2,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.