Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ARIZ remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,915. Arisz Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.