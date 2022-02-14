ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 6.9% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $98,913.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.