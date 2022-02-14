ARMOR Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $98,913.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

