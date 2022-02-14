ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 29418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.