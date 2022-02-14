Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -1.52.

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.