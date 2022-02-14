Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 86.3% in January

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.71. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

