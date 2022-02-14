Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Asana worth $223,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.