Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The firm has a market cap of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60.
Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)
