Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 2,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
