ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,950.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($26.37) and last traded at GBX 1,990.40 ($26.92), with a volume of 87019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.56).

Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.14) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.77) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.01), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($8,027,378.78).

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

