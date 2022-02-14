Assemble Protocol (ASM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $56.51 million and $1.87 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00037313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00105169 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

