Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,272 shares.The stock last traded at $39.40 and had previously closed at $37.51.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $869.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and have sold 21,180 shares valued at $601,883. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.