Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,272 shares.The stock last traded at $39.40 and had previously closed at $37.51.
AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
The firm has a market cap of $869.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and have sold 21,180 shares valued at $601,883. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
