Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.21. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of 180.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

