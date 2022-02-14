Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
