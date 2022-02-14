Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.25. 26,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Atkore has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $2,995,007 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atkore stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

