Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,777.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $18,777.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

