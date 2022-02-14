AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,516,219. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

