Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 4.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.89). Approximately 146,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 259,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.98).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.09.

About Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

