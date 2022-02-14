Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
