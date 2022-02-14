Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.36.

ADSK opened at $227.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $354,644,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

