Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.740-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.21 billion-$16.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.98. 1,899,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.38.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

