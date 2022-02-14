Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.740-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.21 billion-$16.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.98. 1,899,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.79.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.38.
In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.