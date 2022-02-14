AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $5.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AN opened at $105.09 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

