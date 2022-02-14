AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $28.07 on Monday, hitting $1,921.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,648. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,143.00 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,004.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,810.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

