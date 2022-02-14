AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $240.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average is $236.11. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

