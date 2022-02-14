Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.95

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
