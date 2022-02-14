Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.95

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

