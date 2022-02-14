AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,622.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,622 ($35.46) and last traded at GBX 2,643 ($35.74), with a volume of 53816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,799 ($37.85).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVV shares. Barclays cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.47) to GBX 3,750 ($50.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,537.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The company has a market capitalization of £7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.14.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

