Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Avid Technology comprises 8.8% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 1.98% of Avid Technology worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Avid Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

