Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $13.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.71. 2,258,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avis Budget Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

