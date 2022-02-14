Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.68 and last traded at $192.99. Approximately 3,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 812,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.31. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

