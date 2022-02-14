Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of ES opened at $84.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.