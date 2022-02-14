Axa S.A. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,192 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

