Axa S.A. Has $6.14 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Axa S.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

