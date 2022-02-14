Axa S.A. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 712,815 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

