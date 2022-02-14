Axa S.A. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 712,815 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
