Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $102.92 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $211.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

