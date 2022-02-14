Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Stock Price Up 35.6%

Shares of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) were up 35.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Axtel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

